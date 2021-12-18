First case at IAMC to be Lalit Modi family dispute case

AMC premises was handed over by Chief Minister to CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday expressed confidence that the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad would be a step towards enhancing the alternative disputes redressal landscape in the country, even as he pointed out that the first case at the Centre would be that of the Lalit Modi family dispute.

The IAMC premises was handed over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Justice Ramana.

“I am sure that this trend will change with this Hyderabad centre. Domestic and international parties will increasingly come to this centre, which has world class facilities. Its location in Hyderabad will also be an attraction,” the CJI said, as he described Hyderabad as his city, and one of the best in the world. “It is a growing hub of commerce and is one of the top destinations for business in India.”

The CJI recalled that recently ‘Modi family dispute’, referring to former Indian Premier League Commissioner Lalit Modi family dispute, came up to his bench for hearing. "I want to tell one thing: before the Centre started, two days back when a heavy dispute between two families, that is the Modi family, has come up before our bench, Sister Justice Hima Kohli was one of the members of the bench. So, we suggested for mediation and they readily agreed. We set a condition that you have to use the facilities of Hyderabad Mediation and Arbitration Centre. So you already have got a first case,” Justice Ramana said.

Batting for alternative dispute redressal mechanism, he said that these were beneficial on account of low cost, speed, control over timelines, autonomy of processes, a more comfortable environment and a non-adversarial nature. Such methods, Justice Ramana said, provide support to the judicial system as they worked towards stopping matters for going to court, or moving them outside courts.

Justice Ramana described the setting up of the centre as ‘nothing short of a miracle’ as the project concluded in a short span of time. He said that the centre was established collectively, and with a lot of hope. “It is for you to take it forward and turn it into most sought after destination for resolution of all types of disputes, including family as well as commercial disputes,” he said.

Soon after handing over the premises, the Chief Minister said, “I assure the Honourable Chief Justice and the honourable judges of the Supreme Court that we will bring in an amendment, a suitable law to facilitate the local arbitration in our own centre.”