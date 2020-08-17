First batch of RPF women constables graduate

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 18:19 IST

Passing Out Parade conducted for 298 constables of the first exclusively women’s batch

The ‘Passing Out Parade’ of first batch of 298 women constable cadets of Railway Protection Force (RPF), hailing from 14 States, was held at the Battalion Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Subsidiary Training Centre, Moula-Ali here on Monday.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Principal Chief Security Commissioner G.M. Eswara Rao, and other senior officials attended the event. The GM inspected the parade contingents, received the salute and also presented the medals and certificate of excellence to the cadets showing outstanding performance.

RPSF Training Centre has been shouldered with the responsibility of training the first exclusively women’s batch. Live streaming of the event through ‘YouTube’ channel was arranged for viewing by families of recruits from all over India, who could not attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.

