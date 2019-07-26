Hyderabad

First batch of Haj pilgrims takes off

more-in

The first batch of Haj pilgrims was flagged off from the Haj House in Nampally on Friday.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan and other flagged of buses carrying the pilgrims.

While the first flight left with 356 pilgrims on board around 8.30 pm, a second flight took off with 423 pilgrims an hour later from the Haj Terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The heavy activity of pilgrims and movement of politicians at the Haj House caused traffic congestion at Nampally.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:38:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/first-batch-of-haj-pilgrims-takes-off/article28726268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY