First batch of Haj pilgrims takes off

The first batch of Haj pilgrims was flagged off from the Haj House in Nampally on Friday.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan and other flagged of buses carrying the pilgrims.

While the first flight left with 356 pilgrims on board around 8.30 pm, a second flight took off with 423 pilgrims an hour later from the Haj Terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The heavy activity of pilgrims and movement of politicians at the Haj House caused traffic congestion at Nampally.