First-aid training for constable trainees

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 18:12 IST

Doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of Military Hospital, Secunderabad, organised a two-day workshop for police constable trainees on basic first-aid procedures like cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, application of various types of bandages and drills involved in evacuation of casualties.

Such training to constables is critical as the police invariably are the first responders to any accidents or adverse situations. A basic first-aid trained constable can save many lives during crisis, said a Defence Ministry release.

The training was taken up on the request of principal, Police City Training College, Gosha Mahal, and has both theory and practical classes for 233 stipendiary cadet trainee police constables (civil).

Apart from sharing best practices, it is also to increase bonhomie between the Army and the Police. All COVID-19 precautionary measures were followed during the training programme, the release added.