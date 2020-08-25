First-aid training for constable trainees

Doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of Military Hospital, Secunderabad, organised a two-day workshop for police constable trainees on basic first-aid procedures like cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, application of various types of bandages and drills involved in evacuation of casualties.
Such training to constables is critical as the police invariably are the first responders to any accidents or adverse situations. A basic first-aid trained constable can save many lives during crisis, said a Defence Ministry release.
The training was taken up on the request of principal, Police City Training College, Gosha Mahal, and has both theory and practical classes for 233 stipendiary cadet trainee police constables (civil).
Apart from sharing best practices, it is also to increase bonhomie between the Army and the Police. All COVID-19 precautionary measures were followed during the training programme, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath