First aid centre-dispensary opened at district court complex

December 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A first-aid-centre and dispensary was inaugurated by Karimnagar Principal District and Sessions Judge B Prathima along with Collector Pamela Satpathy at the district court complex here on Wednesday.

The facility is meant for litigants, advocates and the court staff, according to a press release.

A duty doctor and a staff nurse will offer their services to the needy at the centre. A physiotherapist will also be available at the facility every Saturday.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Lalitha Devi, Municipal Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, Karimnagar Bar Association president B Raghunandan Rao and others were present.

