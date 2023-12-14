ADVERTISEMENT

First aid centre-dispensary opened at district court complex

December 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A first-aid-centre and dispensary was inaugurated by Karimnagar Principal District and Sessions Judge B Prathima along with Collector Pamela Satpathy at the district court complex here on Wednesday.

The facility is meant for litigants, advocates and the court staff, according to a press release.

A duty doctor and a staff nurse will offer their services to the needy at the centre. A physiotherapist will also be available at the facility every Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Lalitha Devi, Municipal Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, Karimnagar Bar Association president B Raghunandan Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US