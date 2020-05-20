First AC special train to Delhi starts

People boarding the first AC special train at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 22:57 IST

To reach destination at 10:40 a.m. today

The first AC special train by South Central Railway (SCR) started operating from Secunderabad to New Delhi, carrying 1,003 passengers, at 1.15 p.m. on Wednesday. The train is scheduled to reach New Delhi at 10.40 a.m. on Thursday, completing the journey in 21 hours and 25 minutes.

This is going to be a weekly service from Secunderabad on Wednesdays. In the return direction, the train will start from New Delhi on Sundays.

In line with the advisory intimated to all confirmed passengers, thermal screening and ticket checking were completed on platform well before time, after which they were allowed to board the train, duly adhering to social distancing norms and mask wearing practices.

Passengers were provided sanitisers while the elderly and those who required assistance, were shifted to coaches with the help of wheelchairs, informed chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.

Proper markings on station premises and steps to enable travellers maintain the required physical distance before boarding the train were taken.