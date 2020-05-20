Hyderabad

First AC special train to Delhi starts

People boarding the first AC special train at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

People boarding the first AC special train at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.  

To reach destination at 10:40 a.m. today

The first AC special train by South Central Railway (SCR) started operating from Secunderabad to New Delhi, carrying 1,003 passengers, at 1.15 p.m. on Wednesday. The train is scheduled to reach New Delhi at 10.40 a.m. on Thursday, completing the journey in 21 hours and 25 minutes.

This is going to be a weekly service from Secunderabad on Wednesdays. In the return direction, the train will start from New Delhi on Sundays.

In line with the advisory intimated to all confirmed passengers, thermal screening and ticket checking were completed on platform well before time, after which they were allowed to board the train, duly adhering to social distancing norms and mask wearing practices.

Passengers were provided sanitisers while the elderly and those who required assistance, were shifted to coaches with the help of wheelchairs, informed chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.

Proper markings on station premises and steps to enable travellers maintain the required physical distance before boarding the train were taken.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:59:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/first-ac-special-train-to-delhi-starts/article31635707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY