‘Firms opting instant online solution’

Organisations are moving away from traditional services to new-age services as people look for instant online solution. This is where growth is happening in organisations to enable their customers access instant services, says Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and CEO of Greyhound Research.

Mr. Gogia, who delivered a keynote address at the HYSEA Biz Summit 2020 here on Thursday, said that the new growth in IT services was in new verticals like Fintech, payment wallets, new services and new regions, due to expansion of broadband and mobile phones every where.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gogia said that the concept of ‘Distributed Future not just Digital’ was gaining traction because different societies, regions and cities have different types of assets and challenges.

“We cannot have one vision of future for all cities to achieve different solutions. So the world is moving towards distributed future wherein there are multiple visions of future for different problems of different cities,” he said.

The ‘distributed future’ concept has huge stakes for India because of the scale, complexity of regions and languages. The biggest software in the world is first tested in India for the scale and complexity it offers. So it is test market for some of the world’s biggest problems, he said.

Elaborating he says Hyderabad has highways built towards Hitech City but the moment one reached Cyberabad, it gets congested. It is a unique problem for Hyderabad city requiring technology to manage speed and reduce accidents while it is not the problem for city like Mumbai which does not have such highways.

The market is brimming with opportunities with distributed computing, distributed ecosystems, distributed data and distributed experiences, he emphasises. Those leading the race of Distributed Environment are investing in Cloud, Open Source, Data, Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Artificial Intelligence, IoTs. People are moving from centralised cloud environment to decentralised cloud environment for faster service, he says.

Security and compliance is another huge problem and opportunity for growth. Globally, organisations and governments are now struggling to regulate the industries in a big way because of increasing frauds, money laundering, online theft and hacking of bank accounts.

Adopting to new age technologies by organisations with growing digitisation is a journey but it will not happen overnight. Yet there are clear signs that organisations are for investing money in the right places to modernise technology and offer new services to people.