City firm unveils Covipro device in Assembly premises

10 September 2020 23:41 IST

A device rolled out by a Hyderabad firm to record temperature of the users, besides serving as an automatic hand sanitiser as well as UV disinfectant machine for various articles, has been installed at the Telangana Assembly premises.

Covipro, the device, is a kiosk-based solution that also takes photograph of the users and send out alerts if the temperature is abnormal, said Rajashekar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies.

He said that the device has been developed by the company and manufactured at its plant in Cherlapally here.

On how the device works, he said when a person goes to Covipro kiosk, an 8-megapixel camera takes the picture of his or her face and adds it to the database with recordings of the body temperature for which a medical-grade temperature scanner is used.

The daily temperatures are recorded for future tracking. If the temperature is abnormal, the device makes a beep sound and alerts control room with the person's photograph. The cloud-based platform will help track visitors.

If the temperature is normal, the machine will prompt the person to put his hands near the automatic hand sanitizer where six mm nozzle pumps out mist. Once the door of the UV disinfection chamber opens, users can keep articles like laptop, mobile, wallet for UV sanitization. This process is done in 15 seconds per person, a release from the company said.

Brihaspathi Technologies can produce 400 such kiosks daily at the Cherlapally plant, he said, adding the company, set up in 2007, is in the business of security systems. It is in talks with various State governments to supply Covipro, including to Health departments, and for use in cooperative banks.

Covipro, with a 18.5 inch LED monitor, can also be used as an information kiosk in the post-corona scenario, including to display advertisements. The company has priced the device at ₹45,000 each and wants to take it pan India shortly.