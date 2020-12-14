Firm signs pact with CCMB for dry swab RT-PCR test

‘Dry swab method will reduce testing time by 1.5 hours, significantly reduce cost and further revolutionise RT-PCR testing’

CSIR-Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) revolutionary dry swab direct Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test, which allows for faster testing of COVID-19, is gaining fast acceptance.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet, became the second lab to tie up with CCMB after Apollo Hospitals for conducting these tests in its mobile testing laboratories, on Monday.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently granted approval to CCMB to commercially use the game-changing technology of dry swab RNA-extraction-free coronavirus testing method. The method has potential to scale up testing by two to threefold with no additional resources and significantly reduce the time and costs of such tests, said CCMB director Rakesh Mishra.

SpiceHealth’s first mobile testing laboratory was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, at ICMR, AIIMS, last month. The test is being offered at ₹499 only.

“I am proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind dry swab RT-PCR testing facility at our SpiceHealth laboratories. Our mission is to provide high-quality and low-cost healthcare at a large scale. Dry swab method will reduce testing time by 1.5 hours, significantly reduce cost and further revolutionise RT-PCR testing,” said CEO Avani Singh.

The firm has five mobile testing laboratories across Delhi, with 10 more labs to be opened for the next two weeks. It is currently conducting 10,000-15,000 tests a day. “I am confident that our combined efforts will help curb case count in India and flatten the curve. We are also gearing up to help with widespread deployment of the coronavirus vaccination in the country,” she said.

‘Game changer’

Dr. Mishra observed that the dry swab testing method will be a ‘game-changer’ in testing as the method is “safer, faster and cheaper than the current testing method without compromising the quality of test results”. CSIR director general Shekhar C Mande, in his message, complimented CCMB scientists and students involved in developing the method.

“CSIR is happy to contribute to the enhanced coronavirus testing in the country during the pandemic,” he said.

Dry-swab direct RT-PCR method eliminates the requirement of new kits and doesn’t require any additional training to be provided to the persons conducting the test. Generally, swab samples are placed in a liquid called Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and packed heavily to avoid spillage which increases processing time at both sample collection and testing centres. The latest method eliminates this process and doesn’t require RNA extraction too, he added.

SpiceHealth had also launched SpiceOxy – a compact, portable, non-invasive ventilation device, for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues. A fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood has also been developed, a press release said.