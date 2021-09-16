Firm sets up rice processing unit near city

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 20:41 IST

Rice exporter Deccan Grainz has set up a rice processing unit near the city with an investment of ₹15 crore.

The facility, with a capacity to process 5,000 tonnes a month, has been established in Sultanpur, Sanga Reddy district. It is equipped with Japanese technology and ready for inauguration, the company said in a release on Wednesday. The company said it is planning to enter domestic market with premium rice varieties and targetting ₹100 crore in revenues in the country in the current financial year. Its export turnover stood at ₹50 crore last financial year. The processing unit will create 60 direct employment opportunities.

Deccan Grainz has been procuring rice through contract farming and other sources. The firm said encouraged by the Telangana government’s focus on agriculture it is also procuring rice from the State. “We are aiming to clock ₹200 crore revenue this financial year,” CMD Kiran Pola said.

Advertising

Advertising