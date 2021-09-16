Hyderabad

Firm sets up rice processing unit near city

Rice exporter Deccan Grainz has set up a rice processing unit near the city with an investment of ₹15 crore.

The facility, with a capacity to process 5,000 tonnes a month, has been established in Sultanpur, Sanga Reddy district. It is equipped with Japanese technology and ready for inauguration, the company said in a release on Wednesday. The company said it is planning to enter domestic market with premium rice varieties and targetting ₹100 crore in revenues in the country in the current financial year. Its export turnover stood at ₹50 crore last financial year. The processing unit will create 60 direct employment opportunities.

Deccan Grainz has been procuring rice through contract farming and other sources. The firm said encouraged by the Telangana government’s focus on agriculture it is also procuring rice from the State. “We are aiming to clock ₹200 crore revenue this financial year,” CMD Kiran Pola said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 8:42:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/firm-sets-up-rice-processing-unit-near-city/article36500568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY