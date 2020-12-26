Hyderabad

Firing range in Jagtial inaugurated

The firing range, which has come up near Venugumatla village in Gollapalli mandal is first-of-its-kind in the north zone.  

A dedicated firing range for Jagtial district police was inaugurated by Karimnagar range in-charge DIG P. Pramod Kumar on Saturday.

The spacious firing range, which has come up near Venugumatla village in Gollapalli mandal, about 25 km from the district headquarters, is first-of-its-kind in the north zone.

Addressing officers, Mr. Pramod asked them to make the best use of range to upgrade their skills in using firearms. He paid compliments to District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma, Additional SP Suresh Kumar and all those who made efforts to set it up.

