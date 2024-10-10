ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks, laser show at Tank Bund for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday evening

Updated - October 10, 2024 05:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg for the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations to be held by Telangana Government on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: K Shiva Shanker

The roads around Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad would turn vibrant with Bathukamma songs, fireworks and laser show as the Telangana government is set to hold the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening marking the final day of nine-day long festival of flowers. The celebrations will begin from 6 p.m.

Hundreds of women and artists would hold a rally from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam opposite to the Telangana State Secretariat towards Tank Bund where they would participate in the celebrations. This would be followed by fireworks and a laser show. 

A few days ago, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that the celebrations will be held with nearly 10,000 women in attendance. On Thursday afternoon, workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg and the necklace road stretch.

Amid ongoing strife in Israel, Telangana expats celebrate Bathukamma 
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US