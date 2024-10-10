Fireworks, laser show at Tank Bund for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday evening

The roads around Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad would turn vibrant with Bathukamma songs, fireworks and laser show as the Telangana government is set to hold the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening marking the final day of nine-day long festival of flowers. The celebrations will begin from 6 p.m.

Hundreds of women and artists would hold a rally from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam opposite to the Telangana State Secretariat towards Tank Bund where they would participate in the celebrations. This would be followed by fireworks and a laser show.

A few days ago, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that the celebrations will be held with nearly 10,000 women in attendance. On Thursday afternoon, workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg and the necklace road stretch.