GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fireworks, laser show at Tank Bund for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday evening

Published - October 10, 2024 04:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg for the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations to be held by Telangana Government on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening.

Workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg for the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations to be held by Telangana Government on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: K Shiva Shanker

The roads around Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad would turn vibrant with Bathukamma songs, fireworks and laser show as the Telangana government is set to hold the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday (October 10, 2024) evening marking the final day of nine-day long festival of flowers. The celebrations will begin from 6 p.m.

Hundreds of women and artists would hold a rally from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam opposite to the Telangana State Secretariat towards Tank Bund where they would participate in the celebrations. This would be followed by fireworks and a laser show. 

A few days ago, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that the celebrations will be held with nearly 10,000 women in attendance. On Thursday afternoon, workers were seen setting up spotlights on NTR Marg and the necklace road stretch.

Published - October 10, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.