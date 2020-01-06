Fire stations at four govt. hospitals soon

Presence of fire engines and fire personnel at four major government hospitals in the city would soon become a reality.

A proposal by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department to establish fire stations at the hospitals was approved by the State Health department. This was the brainchild of Fire department officials, as finding space in the city has become an almost impossible task.

The temporary fire stations would come up at Niloufer Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, where there is ample open space available, in a few weeks.

Officials said that it was a win-win situation for them as the fire department wants to reduce the response time to distress calls. This will also act as a confidence-booster for patients and hospitals’ staff, they said.

In a city where even a small parcel of land is dotted with houses and commercial establishments, locating space for fire stations is very difficult. Though the State government has sanctioned a fire station at Yakutpura, officials failed to find space for the past six months, an official said.

While assessing fire safety measures at government hospitals, the Fire department officials came up with the idea of setting up fire stations at the government hospitals. The proposal was then discussed by the heads of departments.

Director General of the Fire Services department Sanjay Kumar Jain said that initially, hospitals would provide temporary structures for the fire stations.

“We will send a proposal to the State government to approve permanent stations,” Mr. Jain said.

Some fire stations in the city house two fire engines. One of them would be allotted to the hospitals, he said. Fire department officials held three to four meetings with special chief secretary of the Health department A. Santhi Kumari in this regard.

“In case of any eventuality, the response time will be minimum as we will have in-house fire station. Besides, fire fighters can regularly inspect the measures taken in the government hospitals,” said director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy. They would also train the hospital staff.

Regional Fire Officer (central region) V. Papaiah said that they have identified the vehicles and the work force. “We will start working as soon as temporary sheds for fire engines and accommodation for our staff are provided,” he said.