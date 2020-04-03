Fire Service joins fight against COVID-19

Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department has also joined the battle against the spread of COVID-19 with its personnel being requisitioned to spray the disinfectant, sodium hypochlorite, as it has proved to be effective against various viruses in different parts of Telangana.

The fire services department has procured about 500 litres of sodium hypochlorite on its own initiative and has distributed the same to all 132 units across the districts so that it can be sprayed in public places, government offices like police stations and places where people generally go, like markets coordinating with the local municipal authorities.

Regional Fire Officer (Central Region) V. Papaiah has informed that the fire service personnel have been issued special protective clothing and body wear to come to the aid of the medical and health or even the municipal personnel in case of any emergency.

“We have asked our personnel to wear the fire protection equipment when they spray the disinfectant. All our operational personnel of 1,500 are alert round-the-clock. We have already sensitised them about the do’s and don’ts,” he said.

Collectors and SPs have been requisitioning services of the fire personnel for the spraying work and even providing supply of the sodium hypochlorite.

“Our department comes under the essential services category and while our most busy summer season has begun, we have been using the morning and evening hours in assisting the local authorities. We have taken up extensive spraying of the functioning government offices as most private firms had shut,” he explained. It also helps that the lockdown in the last few days has shown a reduction of fire calls to the tune of up to 40%. “Usually by this time we get 90-odd fire calls, however, we are receiving about 42 calls daily, mostly pertaining to garbage burning only. We are on a high alert in the next three months — April, May and June to watch out for any major fires in any case,” said Mr. Papaiah. The RFO also appealed to the citizens to call up their general emergency number ‘101’ or ‘9949991101’ in case of any assistance.