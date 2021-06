Fire Service awards given

HYDERABAD

06 June 2021 19:17 IST

Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department has been awarded two ‘Shourya Pathakams’ to assistant district fire officer T. Srinivas at Salar Jung Museum and leading fireman, Gowliguda fire station, K. Sunil, and one ‘Uttama Seva Pathakam’ to leading fireman, Secunderabad Cantonment fire station, A. Rajender.

About 14 ‘Seva Pathakams’ were awarded to Sangareddy district fire officer V. Srinivas, assistant district fire officer (Madhapur-RR district) K. Vijay Kumar, station fire officer (Mancherial-Adilabad) A. Devender, station fire officer (Manakondur-Karimnagar) B. Mukundam, leading fireman (Karimnagar fire station) Laxman, leading fireman (Mahabubnagar fire station) L. Ravi Kumar, leading fireman (Kukatpally fire station) T. Anjaneyulu, leading fireman (Andole-Jogipet fire station) D. Sinaji, leading fireman (Kagaznagar fire station-Adilabad) Ch. Madhava Rao, leading fireman (Wyra fire station-Khammam), leading fireman district fire officer-Hyderabad) Md. Ayoob, leading fireman (Wardhannapet fire station-Warangal) P.V.V. Rama Raju, driver-operator P. Ramesh (Assembly fire station) and driver-operator B. Shivaji (Huzurnagar fire station), a press release from Regional fire officer V. Papaiah.

