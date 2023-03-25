 Fire safety violation notices slapped on 22 buildings in Hyderabad

March 25, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several buildings and establishments, including some well known structures in the city, have been issued notices by the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of GHMC for violation of fire safety norms.

The enforcement teams inspected 22 buildings over a week, and issued notices to all of them asking them to rectify the deviations.

The buildings inspected include iconic structures such as NTPC building in Kavadiguda, Chenoy Trade Centre and Minerva Complex, both in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, and Shoppers Stop at Prakash Nagar, Begumpet.

The teams discovered another establishment, Zythum Brewery on Road No. 9, Jubilee Hills, which is running a bar and restaurant in a building without occupancy certificate. The building neither has a no-objection certificate from the Fire Services, nor fire safety measures in place. The management of the brewery has been issued a show-cause notice, a statement from the EV&DM wing has informed.

Officials from the wing informed that the fire escape routes were found locked in NTPC building, while shops were being run in the cellar space, and fire escapes were blocked in other shopping complexes.

Other violations included lack of fire safety measures and cellars being used as storage spaces for inflammable material such as scrap, cylinders, decorating material, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, and plastic and rubber material among others.

Those issued notices include hotels, electronics showrooms, hospitals, commercial establishments, and warehouses.

The Central Enforcement Cell of the EV&DM has also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on Manjeera Majestic Mall, Kukatpally, for collecting parking fee from the customers in contravention of government orders against it.

Further, responding to a complaint, the EV&DM wing has stopped the encroachment of open space in a layout on Road No. 34, Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Building Society and demolished the structures raised on the plot, the statement informed.

Officials informed that a show-cause notice will be issued if the deficits are not addressed in three days, and the premises will be sealed for further neglect.