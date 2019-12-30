Fire safety measures stepped up

Even as another edition of Numaish is set to begin, memories of the major fire at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally last year are still fresh in public memory. The fire reduced at least 200 stalls and property worth crores to ashes, while distraught sellers jumped into smog-filled stalls to retrieve their wares. The incident raised questions about the lack of fire fighting mechanism at the grounds.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, in a hall located just a few metres away from the accident spot, Exhibition Society president Eatala Rajender, who is also the Health Minister, said ₹3 crore has been spent on installing fire fighting system to protect every inch of the stalls that are being set up this year.As per recommendations of Telanagana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department, consultants have been hired to advise on fire fighting systems, said Exhibition Society secretary B. Prabha Shankar.

Underground pipelines, covering all stalls, have been laid. “Underground electricity lines are laid to prevent fire accidents in the event of short circuit. Forty people have been trained by the Fire Services department,” Mr Rajender said.

Two water sumps with capacity to hold 1.5 lakh litres water have been provided. Each has a motor which is powered by electricity and diesel. If there is power outage during emergency, the motor will run on diesel. Besides, 80 hydrants, which pump out water at high pressure, have been placed. “Fire extinguishers will be provided on rent to stall owners,” Ms. Shankar said. Fire extinguishers and drums with 200 litres water will placed at regular intervals.

This year, the Exhibition Society has made it mandatory for the stall owners to pay an insurance premium of ₹400 for every ₹1 lakh worth goods. This is the first time this option is being provided. Ms. Shankar said they have also opted for ₹5 crore public liability insurance.

After the fire last year, heartbroken stall owners had requested the Society members and the Government to provide them financial aid. Many of them said they had taken loans to buy their wares. The Society had reimbursed the rent paid for stalls, which were gutted.