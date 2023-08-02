ADVERTISEMENT

Fire mishap at a shopping mall in Hyderabad

August 02, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The fire broke out on the second floor of a mall in Habsiguda which is a four-storeyed building with a ground floor and a cellar

The Hindu Bureau

A fire mishap was reported on the second floor of a shopping mall in Habsiguda on Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a mall which is a four-storeyed building with a ground floor and a cellar. 

Officials from the fire control said that following a distress call at 5.20 a.m., eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “The first vehicle to the spot was rushed from Maula Ali fire station. Noticing the intensity of the fire, another fire tender was sent from Malkajgiri fire station, followed by two from Secunderabad, a snorkel fire truck from Cherlapally and another fire tender from the Cantonment,” said the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and the situation was brought under control by the firefighters by 10.30 a.m. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US