Fire mishap at a shopping mall in Hyderabad

The fire broke out on the second floor of a mall in Habsiguda which is a four-storeyed building with a ground floor and a cellar

August 02, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire mishap was reported on the second floor of a shopping mall in Habsiguda on Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a mall which is a four-storeyed building with a ground floor and a cellar. 

Officials from the fire control said that following a distress call at 5.20 a.m., eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “The first vehicle to the spot was rushed from Maula Ali fire station. Noticing the intensity of the fire, another fire tender was sent from Malkajgiri fire station, followed by two from Secunderabad, a snorkel fire truck from Cherlapally and another fire tender from the Cantonment,” said the officials.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and the situation was brought under control by the firefighters by 10.30 a.m. 

