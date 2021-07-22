Fire breaks out in moving car on ORR

Hyderabad

22 July 2021 23:47 IST

Driver suffers 65 % burns

A man suffered severe burn injuries after fire broke out in a car he was driving on the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad here on Thursday.

The victim S. Srinivas (55) was going towards Gachibowli from Kothur when the incident took place. According to RGIA police, a DCM driver who noticed the flames in the moving car alerted the driver, but by then he suffered 65 % burns. Soon, police and firemen rushed to the spot and rescued Srinivas. Soon, he was rushed to Apollo DRDO where his condition is said to be critical. “He suffered burns mostly due to smoke,” police said.

Drunk driving is suspected. Clues team examined the spot.

Advertising

Advertising