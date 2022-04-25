Fire breaks out in KTPP, seven injured

Seven workers were injured, three of them grievously, in an explosion at the first unit of the Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant (KTPP) at Chelpur village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday night.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The staff concerned immediately swung into action and launched a fire fighting operation to put out the blaze.

All the injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Warangal.

Three of the injured suffered multiple burns and the condition of one of them was stated to be serious.