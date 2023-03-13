Fire at Haj House, none injured

March 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A fire was reported on the fourth floor of the Urdu Academy at Haj House in Nampally on Monday evening. Fire service officials confirmed none was injured but some documentation papers and furniture were gutted.

Officials said a distress call was received at 6.38 p.m., following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot and a second vehicle was sent at 6.53 p.m. as the blaze intensified. “After an hour, the flames were doused. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and the property loss will be estimated by the management,” said the officials.

Adviser to Government for Minority Affairs, A.K. Khan and other senior officials of the Minority Welfare department reached Haj House. Mr.Khan said an inquiry will be conducted and damages assessed.