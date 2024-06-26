ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Fab India store in Jubilee Hills, no casualties reported

Published - June 26, 2024 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A fire broke out at Fab India building located on Road No. 36 of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.  

According to the fire control officials, the first call was received at around 6.24 p.m. after which two fire tenders, one from Jubilee Hills fire station and another from Filmnagar, were rushed to the spot. While the cause of the fire is yet to be assessed, the fire was fully doused by 7 p.m., the officials said.  No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.  “All the staff members and the customers in the building were rescued,” the officials informed.

