FIR should be filed against Centre for ignoring TS, says KTR

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 18:38 IST

Minister lashes out at Centre at annual meeting of builders federation

A first information report (FIR) should be filed against the NDA — ‘No Data Available’ — BJP-led government at the Centre for ignoring the needs of Telangana and not releasing funds even after a plea was made to provide ₹1,300 crore as immediate relief following the recent floods in Hyderabad by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, charged Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, IT & Industries K.T. Rama Rao on Monday.

“The BJP leaders had released a chargesheet against us. But, what has the Centre done to Telangana and Hyderabad in the last six years? Can the BJP name a single building or project which is the Centre’s contribution? Did anyone benefit from the ₹20 lakh Atmanirbhar package,” he questioned.

Participating in the annual meeting of the Telangana Builders Federation (TBF), Mr. Rama Rao used strong words to criticise the Centre’s economic policies and charged that the economy has been nose diving from the last eight quarters much before the coronavirus impact. “Its bankrupt policies starting from demonetisation has led to the GDP growth falling to a historic low by 31%, much lower than even Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. How much of black money has been unearthed after removal of ₹1000 and ₹500 notes? We have had ₹2000 notes within no time,” he remarked.

In fact, the Centre’s contribution to both Telugu States, including Andhra Pradesh has been nil. “We all know what happened in Amaravathi where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to announce ₹100 crore but had to stop himself from announcing when he learnt that the Prime Minister was not going to give any economic package for the capital development,” he claimed. The Minister also accused the Centre of providing funds to Karnataka and Gujarat as floods relief denying the same to Telangana.

Joining issue with senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on the construction of 2-bedroom housing, Mr. Rama Rao claimed one lakh houses were under construction in 111 locations at a total cost of ₹18,000 crore within the capital region. “They are complete 95% but the delay is because of COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent labour shortage issues. There is no State government, including BJP ruled ones, which has taken up such a massive housing programme for the poor without charging a single paisa,” he said.

The Minister found it strange that the Centre has given awards for Kollur 2-bedroom housing construction project and also for the Mission Bhagiratha programme with the Jal Shakti Ministry even hailing it, but the BJP leaders here accuse the TRS government of indulging in corruption.

“I will repeat the charge that the TS has contributed ₹2.72 lakh crore in taxes but got just ₹1.40 lakh crore. Our funds are being used to build roads in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. This is a fact and it does not mean we are advocating separatism. What we got in return in form of funds devolution is our constitutional right,” he said and claimed BJP only knows to “spew poison” between Hindus and Muslims.