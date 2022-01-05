FIR registered in Bulli Bai app case

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 00:07 IST

Cyber attack on Muslim women ‘painful, hurtful and infuriating’, says activist

A case was registered in connection with the Bulli Bai app which saw photos of Muslim women, including Hyderabad activist Khalida Parveen and freelance journalist Ayesha Minhaz, being uploaded with derogatory messages.

Acting on the complaint of Khalida Parveen, an activist who was also targeted on the app, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police booked a case under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms Parveen had said, “This shows the rotten mindset of those behind Bulli Bai. I am their mother’s age. There are names of women of all ages. These people think that Muslim women are powerless. But that is far from the truth,” Ms Parveen said, adding that she is unafraid.

On the other hand, Ms Minhaz said that Bulli Bai is much more than just a case of trolling. She described it as a coordinated cyber attack which reflects of a hatred for Muslims and Muslim women.

“These are people who spent a lot of time planning and coordinating a cyber attack on Muslim women. It reflects the deepening hatred for Muslims and one of the ways it can be deployed to dehumanise Muslim women. That it has become so easy for someone to be so violent online and face no repercussions is a failure of law enforcement,” she said, adding that the inaction also points to how social media platforms have done little to curb hate speech. “It is painful, hurtful and infuriating,” she said.