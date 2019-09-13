Fintech Forum launch soon

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday said Hyderabad Fintech Forum will be launched on September 17.

A platform for exchange of ideas related to technology in BFSI space, the Forum already has 300 members, including some of the leading IT companies such as Infosys and TCS, the senior official told a programme here in which insurance firm Chubb announced plans to set up business services centre in India, at Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The Forum, whose objective would be to foster exchange of ideas, host experts in the fintech space and discuss issues, draws its membership not just from firms, but from the academia. Mr.Ranjan said this even while pointing to how Hyderabad has become a preferred destination for some of the leading companies technology development centres. The city also hosts insurance regulator IRDAI and T-Hub, which has emerged as the role model for start-up incubators in the country.

T-Hub, he added, was working with IRDAI to create solutions under the regulatory sand box approach to insurtech.