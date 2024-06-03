Fintech firm CASHe plans new tech CoE in Hyderabad, to hire 150 

Fintech start-up CASHe intends to hire an additional 300 people this year, with half of them for the new technology centre of excellence it plans to set up in Hyderabad.

The company, which employs 550 people across its Hyderabad and Mumbai facilities, is keen on strengthening its presence in India’s fintech sector and as part of that, proposes to expanding in-house digital engineering capabilities. It plans to ramp up the new centre in Hyderabad by the third quarter of 2025, CASHe said in a release on Monday.

The new facility will serve as a CoE. It will drive and support the technology needs of the company, which currently hosts teams from its lending, insurance and wealth management verticals. Concurrently, the company also announced plans to ramp up hiring across various experience levels and domains such as technology, data sciences, machine learning, DevOps, TechOps, product development, credit and collections. “We are expanding our teams and infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for our fintech solutions in lending, insurance and wealthtech space. The new facility, located in one of India’s premier business hubs, will allow us to substantially increase our workforce to meet the needs of our business and expanding customer base,” CEO Yashoraj Tyagi said.