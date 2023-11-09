Finnish textile rental firm Lindstrom opens cleanroom in Hyderabad 

November 09, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Global textile rental company Lindstrom of Finland, through wholly owned subsidiary Lindstrom India, has opened its second cleanroom in India here.

Spanning over three acres, the facility aims to meet demand in the region for Lindstrom’s services from critical industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, healthcare, electronics, and automobiles. Cleanroom facilities are specialised environments designed to maintain a meticulously controlled level of cleanliness, essential for industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals and electronics. They play a crucial role in ensuring product quality, research integrity and safety, the company said on inauguration of the cleanroom and relocation of a larger, modern, state of the art, workwear facility in Hyderabad.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Ambassador of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta and Lindstrom Group president and CEO Juha Laurio participated in the opening.

Besides helping consolidate its position as India’s exclusive provider of organised workwear services, the opening of the facility assumes significance in the backdrop of the company expecting to double its workwear capacity in Telangana. The workwear and cleanroom workwear services provider said from 70 at present its headcount in Hyderabad is expected to be around 1,000 over the next 10 years.

Lindstrom, which now oversees 11 workwear and two cleanroom business units across India and has 2.3 million garments pieces in circulation employs more than 900 skilled professionals in the country. It had launched its cleanroom facility in Pune in 2018.

Globally, it has nearly 13 million garments in circulation and across all service lines 21 million pieces of textiles. Mr. Lahdevirta said the new facility is equipped with latest advancements in cleanroom technology, ensuring the integrity of processes within, particularly in industries like healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Ranjan said the facility is poised to be a crucial enabler for various industries. “Hyderabad was a natural choice, given its strategic importance and the surging demand for our services in the region,” said Mr. Laurio.

