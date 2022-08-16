Finding smart solutions to societal challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) showcased 163 solutions devised by rural, school and college, industrial and agricultural innovators as well as startups at Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022 organised on Independence Day in 33 districts of the State.

They were shortlisted from over 700 entries that were received, TSIC said in a release on the fourth edition of the exhibition. A mechanism to scout for innovators from the hinterland, the exercise Is kickstarted two and a half months ahead of Independence Day in collaboration with district administrations.

The objective is to recognise innovators and their work. The emphasis is on encouraging frugal and local innovators to create solutions for societal problems and serve as a platform between the innovators and the district’s residents and administration. TSIC this year partnered with several like-minded entities to support the innovators after the exhibition by way of idea validation, mentorship, technical validation, funding and market access.

Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana, Shanta Thoutam said “this year we have gone ahead to not only recognise the innovators but also partner with various ecosystem stakeholders for supporting top innovators’ scale-up”.

In the previous editions, TSIC had recognised more than 150 innovators. Among them, about 40 rural innovators are being supported by TSIC through mentorship, idea validation, prototype/product development, market access and funding support.

“Telangana is taking necessary steps to make sure that new ideas are not only encouraged but also supported... Intinta Innovator stands as a testimony to inclusivity as it highlights that innovation has the power to cut across villages,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said in a release.