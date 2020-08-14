Finance panel funds to PR bodies sanctioned

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has thanked the Centre for restoring the release of Finance Commission funds to gram panachayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads.
Mr. Dayakar Rao said on Friday that against ₹1,847 crore sanctioned to the three-tier panchayat raj (PR) bodies, the Centre had released ₹308 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21. Of the funds being released from the 15th Finance Commission grants, 85% would be given to gram panchayats, 10% to mandal parishads and 5% to zilla parishads.
The Minister stated that the Centre had stopped release of Finance Commission funds to three-tier PR bodies six years ago but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the then Panchayat Raj Minister K.T. Rama Rao had made repeated requests to the Centre to restore sanction of Finance Commission funds to PR bodies.
The funds would be distributed among the panchayat raj bodies in the prescribed proportion.
They would be utilised to address drinking water problems, rainwater harvesting and pits, community sanitary latrines, collection of wet and dry garbage separately and their segregation, sanitation and compost making.
Local Bodies segment MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said the sanction and release of the 15th Finance Commission funds would end the long wait for their resumption.
He stated that the funds would help improve basic amenities in PR bodies.
