Finance Minister tests positive

T. Harish Rao

SIDDIPET

05 September 2020 23:15 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in home isolation.

Mr. Harish Rao tweeted: “On getting initial symptoms of Coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request all those who have come into contact with me in the last few days , please isolate yourself and get Covid test done (sic).”

The Minister was among the few leaders in Telangana to be constantly on the move despite the COVID threat and had opened several treatment wards in erstwhile Medak district.

