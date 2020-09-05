Hyderabad

Finance Minister tests positive

T. Harish Rao

T. Harish Rao  

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in home isolation.

Mr. Harish Rao tweeted: “On getting initial symptoms of Coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request all those who have come into contact with me in the last few days , please isolate yourself and get Covid test done (sic).”

The Minister was among the few leaders in Telangana to be constantly on the move despite the COVID threat and had opened several treatment wards in erstwhile Medak district.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 11:15:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/finance-minister-tests-positive/article32532704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story