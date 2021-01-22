Final rolls published for Graduates’ constituency

Special Correspondent

22 January 2021 23:35 IST

Final electoral rolls for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency were published on Friday, and displayed at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and RDOs of all the nine districts.

As per the final rolls, there are a total 5,17,883 elelctors in the nine districts including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

Rangareddy district has the maximum number of voters at 1,40,968, while Vikarabad has the least number at 25,544. The three urban districts of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad together account for 3,75,635 voters and 72 per cent of the total electorate.

The number of polling stations in all the nine districts stands at 616.

The final electoral rolls are uploaded onto the Chief Electoral Officer’s website ‘www.ceotelangana.nic.in’ too. Voters may verify their names and polling stations in the electoral rolls and file claims for continuous updation of the same.