Final leg of coast to coast rally flagged off

The final leg of the “Coast to Coast” car rally organised by the Indian Navy was flagged off from Secunderabad on Thursday morning by Navy station commander Rear Admiral K. Srinivas.

The rally, launched as part of social outreach programme to connect children and youth along both coasts of the country, is an initiative of the Southern Naval Command organised as part of celebrations to mark the platinum jubilee of INS Valsura. The rally is now heading back to Jamnagar where it is scheduled to conclude on April 2.

The rally by 12 officers including two lady officers and three sailors in five cars departed INS Valsura at Jamnagar on March 16 and was aimed at covering a distance of over 6,000 km touching all major naval establishments and historical maritime places of interest.

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Naval Staff, who was in the city interacted with the team members last evening.

According to an official release, Val-Sura, had its origin in Tamil Words Val-(Sword) and Surah (Fish). INS Valsura, the premier training institute for Electrical Engineers of the Indian Navy, had rich maritime heritage dating back to pre-independence India of 1942, when the British Navy set up a Torpedo School on December 15, 1942.