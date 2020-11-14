Final electoral rolls published

Rolls available on State Election Commission’s website - https://tsec.gov.in

Ward wise final electoral rolls have been prepared and published at the offices of the respective Deputy Commissioners of all the 30 circles in GHMC, Tehsildars, and Revenue Divisional Officers in the jurisdiction of the ward concerned for the upcoming GHMC elections, a statement from GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D.S.Lokesh Kumar informed.

The rolls are also available on State Election Commission’s website ‘https://tsec.gov.in’, it said.

All the stakeholders may verify and file claims with the Electoral Registration Officers of the assembly constituency concerned in Form 6 if their names are not found on the rolls.

The claims will be accepted till the date of issue of GHMC election notification by the election commission, the statement said.

Further, the draft list of a total of 9248 polling stations in respect of all 150 wards of the GHMC has also been published by the returning officers concerned.

Final list

The list of polling stations is also published in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners, ward offices, RDO offices, and Tehsildar offices concerned. After receipt and disposal of claims, objections and suggestions, up to November 17, up to 5 p.m., the Returning Officer concerned will publish the final list of polling stations on November 21.