Filmmaker booked

The SR Nagar police registered a suo motu case against Telugu filmmaker Narasimha Nandi for publishing obscene posters of his upcoming movie ‘Degree College’. Movie producer Srinivas was also booked by the police.
“The posters have semi-nude obscene content. They are causing embarrassment to women and other people living in the area,” police said.
A case under Section 294 (obscene act, songs)of IPC was booked against National Award winner Narasimha and Srinivas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.