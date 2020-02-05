Hyderabad

Filmmaker booked

The SR Nagar police registered a suo motu case against Telugu filmmaker Narasimha Nandi for publishing obscene posters of his upcoming movie ‘Degree College’. Movie producer Srinivas was also booked by the police.

“The posters have semi-nude obscene content. They are causing embarrassment to women and other people living in the area,” police said.

A case under Section 294 (obscene act, songs)of IPC was booked against National Award winner Narasimha and Srinivas.

Hyderabad
