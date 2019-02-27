Film stars, cricketer get notices in QNet probe

Cyberabad police have issued notices to over 500 persons, including some top film stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor and cricketer Yuvraj Singh, to explain their connection with QNet and Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited companies that are facing cases of cheating.

Notices were also issued, a couple of days ago, to Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi and Jackie Shroff.

Telugu actors involved

“Telugu actor Allu Sirish and actress Pooja Hegde were also in the list of persons getting notices,” a top Cyberabad police officer supervising the investigation into the cases said.

The notices had been despatched asking them to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad Commissionerate located in Gachibowli to explain their links with the two companies facing different cases, police said. “We stumbled upon inputs that these celebrities and others were connected to the two companies at different stages. A few of the celebrities worked as brand ambassadors for the companies,” the police officer, unwilling to be named, said.

Paid for brand image

The investigators maintained that they had inputs that some of the celebrities got remuneration for creating brand image for the two companies.

Actors sent abroad

“A few of them were even sent abroad with the expenses of the companies. To ascertain all these issues, we need to take their version and verify their inputs as well,” the police officer said.

No bar on cops

Already, the companies in question had moved the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court on different grounds claiming that all their transactions and marketing activities were well within the purview of the law of the land.

The Cyberabad police, however, made it clear that there was no bar on the police to initiate penal action against the companies though they had approached the courts of law.