Film star Prabhas’ gesture

16 November 2020 19:19 IST

Donation to mark actor’s birthday

Film star Prabhas donated ₹ 5 lakh to the Lions Club of Hyderabad Sadhuram Eye Hospital (Gaganmahal) here, according to B.S. Krishna Reddy, former chairman of the hospital.

Mr Reddy informed on Monday that Prabhas’ gesture was part of his birthday celebrations and the amount would be spent for treating five patients at the hospital. “The management wishes to thank the film star on his wonderful gesture. We also are happy to recall that Prabhas had donated ₹ 3 lakhs last year for similar purpose,” Mr. Reddy said.

