Hyderabad

Film star Prabhas’ gesture

Film star Prabhas donated ₹ 5 lakh to the Lions Club of Hyderabad Sadhuram Eye Hospital (Gaganmahal) here, according to B.S. Krishna Reddy, former chairman of the hospital.

Mr Reddy informed on Monday that Prabhas’ gesture was part of his birthday celebrations and the amount would be spent for treating five patients at the hospital. “The management wishes to thank the film star on his wonderful gesture. We also are happy to recall that Prabhas had donated ₹ 3 lakhs last year for similar purpose,” Mr. Reddy said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 7:20:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/film-star-prabhas-gesture/article33108725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY