Hyderabad

Film shootings, theatres to resume in phases

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with actor Chiranjeevi and others after the meeting on Friday.

KCR suggests post-production works with less number of people

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Friday that film shootings, post-production works and cinema halls, which were stopped due to lockdown, would be permitted in a phased manner keeping all restrictions and guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus into consideration.

He suggested initiating the operations with indoor processes like post-production with less number of people and shootings may be allowed from June. The government will take a decision on reopening of cinema halls later. He advised shootings with as less artistes, technicians and other crew members, as possible.

The number of people to be permitted at shooting sites and precautions to be taken could be discussed with Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, he said.

The government will later come up with strict guidelines and accord permission for shootings. After the initial phase of shootings for a few days, one would get an idea on the way forward before taking a decision on reopening of theatres.

A delegation comprising filmstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, director Rajamouli and producer Dil Raju and others requested the Chief Minister to permit shootings and reopen cinema halls.

Mr. KCR responded positively to the request, as the government was keen on keeping the film industry alive because lakhs of people are dependent on it for livelihood.

The meeting at Pragathi Bhavan was also attended by Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy. Other film personalities such as Allu Arvind, N. Shanker, Trivikram Srinivas, Kiran, Radhakrishna, Koratala Shiva, C. Kalyan, Meher Ramesh and Damu were also present.

