Film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, actor-son Sai Sreenivas booked for cheating

Father-son duo had taken ₹85 lakh from a financier, promising to invest it in a film: police

Father-son duo had taken ₹85 lakh from a financier, promising to invest it in a film: police

Tollywood film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his son, actor Sai Sreenivas, were booked by Hyderabad police for allegedly cheating a financier to the tune of ₹85 lakh.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal said a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the father-son duo at the Central Crime Station following directions of a local court.

Mr Bhupal said the financier, V.L. Sravan Kumar, approached a court at Nampally, stating that Mr Suresh and his son took money from him with the promise of investing it in a movie. “The amount was collected in instalments from 2018 and they had even promised to credit him as assistant producer,” CCS police said.

Mr. Suresh told the financier that the movie was being directed by Malineni Gopichand. However, when the complainant realised that he was being cheated by the duo, he approached the court, police informed. “We are yet to serve ummon notices to the producer and his son,” Mr. Bhupal said.