Film producer Bandla Ganesh arrested

Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Wednesday after a court in AP issued a non-bailable warrant against him.
Mr. Ganesh is accused in a cheque bounce case, which was registered against him in Kadapa, inspector N. Kalinga Rao said.
A few months ago, Mr. Ganesh issued a bank cheque amount to ₹ 10 lakh to one Mahesh, a businessman from Kadapa which bounced, following which the latter lodged a complaint against the producer.
“Recently, a Kadapa court issued an NBW against Mr. Ganesh for failure to appear before it despite several summons. Then, the court directed us to arrest him,” the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.