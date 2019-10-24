Hyderabad

Film producer Bandla Ganesh arrested

₹ 10 lakh cheque issued by him bounces

Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Wednesday after a court in AP issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Mr. Ganesh is accused in a cheque bounce case, which was registered against him in Kadapa, inspector N. Kalinga Rao said.

A few months ago, Mr. Ganesh issued a bank cheque amount to ₹ 10 lakh to one Mahesh, a businessman from Kadapa which bounced, following which the latter lodged a complaint against the producer.

“Recently, a Kadapa court issued an NBW against Mr. Ganesh for failure to appear before it despite several summons. Then, the court directed us to arrest him,” the officer said.

