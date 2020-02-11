Film institute proposed near Shamshabad

Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav has asked officials to take steps to acquire land around Shamshabad for the construction of a film institute of international standards.

On instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Yadav on Monday met film actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and officials of Revenue, Home and Law at Annapurna Studio to discuss aspects relating to development of Telugu film industry and problems of workers.

Quoting Mr Yadav, a release later said the Chief Minister was positive about extending all assistance by government for the development of film industry. Mr. Yadav said he would shortly arrange a meeting of the leaders of the industry with Mr. Rao to discuss their requirements. In this context, Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Nagarjuna sought easily accessible land for construction of the film institute. They also sought 10 acres for a housing programme for film and TV artistes on the lines of Chitrapuri Colony at Nanakramguda.

Land to conduct cultural programmes of the industry and skill development of workers in 24 streams of film production could also be explored at Jubilee Hills and Nanakramguda, the actors said.

Mr. Yadav said the government will shortly introduce online ticketing for films to relieve viewers of service tax payment.