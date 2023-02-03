Fillip to IMA’s ‘Aao Gao Chale’ as 24 docs volunteer to adopt one village each in Karimnagar district

February 03, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

In a major fillip to the Indian Medical Association’s social initiative, “Aao Gao Chale”, 24 doctors of Karimnagar have volunteered to adopt one village each in the district to do their bit in ensuring comprehensive healthcare for the villagers.

Preventive and curative healthcare and other interventions, including awareness programmes on health promotion and disease prevention and efforts to facilitate the convergence of various health programmes of the government and other agencies, forms the crux of the social initiative.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, IMA State President Dr. B.N. Rao said that 24 doctors had come forward to adopt one village each in the district.

Health awareness programmes and free medical camps among others would be organised in the adopted villages once a month, Dr Rao, who has adopted Nukapalli village, said.

A Public Health and Community Services Committee of the IMA State branch, headed by Dr. B. Ranga Reddy, was formed in November last year.