Collector N. Satyanarayana: ‘Fill potholes on Ganesha procession route’

Collector N. Satyanarayana on Thursday asked village sarpanches and secretaries to identify Ganesha pandals and provide them the required facilities during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. He asked them to provide water and electricity at the pandals and ensure filling of potholes on the stretch where Ganesha procession passes through.

Addressing the Peace Committee meeting at the Collectorate here, he asked the Excise and Prohibition officers to keep tab on liquor shops and toddy outlets, and initiate action if their owners violated any norms. He said those visiting the Ganesha pandals would be given saplings to be planted at their houses or any other open space.

Mr. Satyanarayana directed the Fisheries Department to deploy swimmers at water bodies where idols would be immersed.

Superintendent of Police N. Swetha appealed to the people to take prior permission from police for installing Ganesha idols.

Joint Collector P. Yadi Reddy, Assistant Collector Nandalal Pawar, RDO Rajendrakumar and Peace Committee members Kailash Srinivas and Tanaji were present.