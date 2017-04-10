Fill ATMs with sufficient cash

Almost all the Automated Teller Machines of nationalised and private banks are empty for the past 15 days. I ran from pillar to post to 20 ATMs the other day but my attempts were in vain. I returned home empty handed. As a senior citizen I was put to much hardship in the hot summer. I request the officials responsible for maintaining the ATMs to load them with sufficient currency notes in the denominations of rupees 2000,500,100 at regular intervals.

V. Venkataraman,

Hasmathpet.

Vehicles transfer

Two-wheelers brought permanently from one district to another requires its presence in the same RTO office for getting any service like re-registration. It is very difficult to take the vehicles to RTO office from one district to another. For example, my two-wheeler registered at Vijayawada is required to be shown physically there only for getting any service. Now-a-days everything is made online. The authorities may please permit me for showing this vehicle at RTO office, Hyderabad for re-registration, etc.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Bolarum.

Board timings

The work timings on the notice boards put up at the cash counters at the GHMC Chandanagar office are missing. Despite making repeated online complaints to the municipal corporation there has been no response. I request the civic body to arrange the boards urgently.

S. Murali Sudhakar,

Chandanagar

